America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Live Shows Week 3 Results August 23, 2022 Episode

America’s Got Talent Season 17 Live Shows Week 3 continue tonight, Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for the Week 2 of the Live Shows.

Performing tonight are Amanda Mammana, Celia Muñoz, Cline Twins, Funkanometry, Hayden Kristal, Jojo and Bri, MPLUSPLUS, Mia Morris, Nicolas RIBS, Sara James and XOMG POP.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

PERFORMANCES:

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

