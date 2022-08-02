America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Auditions Episode August 2 2022

America’s Got Talent Season 17 auditions continue tonight, Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for the last round of auditions tonight.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

PERFROMANCES:

Emily Bland confused judges with her amazing lip-syncing act.

Mind2Mind does the unthinkable with this incredible performance.

Aubrey Burchell’s cover of “Call Out My Name”

Penny Starr Sr. from Palm Bay, Florida dances her pants off for the judges.

Mr. Moo Shakes Surprises The Judges With “Baby Got Back”

Bay Turner sings “Biblical” by Calum Scott

Waffle flew all the way from Japan to deliver this amazing double dutch jump rope audition

Unreal Crew From India Delivers a Jaw-Dropping Audition

Camille K sings her original song called “Still in Love”

The Nerveless Nocks Perform a Thrilling and Dangerous Audition

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

