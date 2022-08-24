Amanda Mammana sings “Worth Fighting For” on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Live Shows Week 3

Amanda Mammana sings original song called “Worth Fighting For” on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Live Shows Week 3, Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

“You really deserver it,” said Simon. “It was heroic and beautiful,” said Howie. “It was beautiful,” said Heidi. “you are a very inspiring beautiful girl,” said Sofia.

Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Amanda Mammana’s performance? Share your comments below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.