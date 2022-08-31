Acapop Kids sings “Glow” America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Live Shows Week 4

Acapop Kids sings original song called “Glow” on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Live Shows Week 4, Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

“You create such a beautiful sound together,” said Heidi. “I think it’s the song choice but your raw talent is unbelievable,” said Simon.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.