Wyn Starks sings “Who I Am” on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Auditions

Wyn Starks sings sings original song “Who I Am” on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Auditions, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

“That was amazing. I the feelings you gave to your song, I love your song,” said Sofia. “The song was so good,” said Heidi. “You are brilliant, that song was extraordinary,” said Simon.

Wyn Starks gets three yeses from the judges and he is moving to the nest round of the competition. Watch his performance on the video below.

What can you say about Wyn Starks’ performance? Share your comments below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.