Travis Japan sings “Hollywood of Dreams” on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Auditions

Travis Japan sings “Hollywood of Dreams” on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Auditions, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

“All of you are pumped and so ready,” said Heidi. “That was super fun,” said Sofia. “People are gonna talk about you,” said Simon.

Travis Japan gets four yeses from the judges and they are moving to the nest round of the competition. Watch their performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.