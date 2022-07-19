Singer Amanda Mammana with Speech Impediment gives an inspiring Audition on America’s Got Talent 2022

Singer Amanda Mammana with Speech Impediment gives an inspiring Audition America’s Got Talent 2022!

Amanda Mammana gets four yeses and she is moving to the next round of the competition. Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Amanda Mammana’s performance? Share your comments below.

This early release video will be aired in Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent, July 19, 2022.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.