Redmibook 15: The budget-friendly laptop you can bring from home to school and elsewhere

Xiaomi’s newly launched laptop is here to deliver high performance for the best value!

After more than two years of online classes, students are raring to go back to face-to-face classes. Many are in the market for a highly efficient, lightweight, and affordable laptop that they can bring from home to school, and anywhere else.

Enter the Redmibook 15, Xiaomi’s newly launched laptop available in the Philippines. It is a high-performance device with a mid-range price built to support the workload and lifestyle of a student, or young professional.

Powerful, reliable performance

The Redmibook 15 i3 256GB model is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, while the i5 512GB model comes with an 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11300H.

Partnered by an 8GB ultra-high speed RAM, this laptop doesn’t just help its users store all their much-needed files, but it also makes running multiple applications possible.

It also has Intel integrated graphics which means that users can watch recorded lectures, attend video calls, and edit photo and video projects on their screens at high definition. Overall, when it comes to productivity and empowering creativity, the Redmibook 15 is reliable for heavy use.

High-quality camera and audio

Whether it’s online or face-to-face classes, a high-quality camera and audio are a must. This laptop is equipped with a built-in HD 720p camera and 2W stereo speakers with DTS tuning for video calls, perfect for your hassle-free online or recorded lessons.

Long battery life, lightweight design, and 5G connectivity

With this laptop, students can now work anytime, anywhere. Equipped with long-lasting battery life, ultra-lightweight design, and 5g connectivity make it easy to carry everywhere.

The Redmibook 15 comes in a sophisticated charcoal gray color and has a 15.6-inch panel with a 1,920 x 1,080p FHD anti-glare display, as well as a 126 mm by 82.6 mm touchpad.

It features dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth accessibility, as well as multiple ports, including USB 3.0, HDMI 1.4, a Realtek RTS5176 Card Reader, and an audio jack.

The Redmibook 15 Core I3 at P26,999.00 and Core I5 at P37,999.00 , available at Authorized Xiaomi Stores in the Philippines and online on its official Lazada: Core I3 & Core I5 and Shopee: Core I3 & Core I5 stores.