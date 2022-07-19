Photography 101: The Beginner’s Guide to Taking Captivating Photos with the vivo V23e 5G

Manila, Philippines – Photographs keep moments alive and share multitude of stories. Fortunately, there are now affordable smartphones with high-end camera features that enable Filipinos to capture and keep stunning photos easier. One of the go-to camera phones on the market today is the vivo V23e 5G which is equipped with camera features that can capture photos in vivid and crisp detail.

To complement the good camera device are the right skills and ample knowledge of basic photography to ensure quality photos in every click. Below are some useful tips to make more stunning photos.

Create depth and play with perspective

One important skill to develop in photography is the ability to see a subject in an extraordinary perspective. Find angles, patterns, lines and other elements that will give the photograph a creative appeal.

Another option is to use depth in taking photos where one captures the foreground, middle-ground and background elements. This is best for landscape photos to create a more eye-catching output. Props can also be useful to add a playful approach to the subject and its environment.

A plus to achieve this trick is to use a gadget that is equipped with a good focus feature. The vivo v23e 5G boasts an Ai triple rear camera that creates excitingly clear images with its 50MP main camera and 80MP super-wide angle camera. The vivo V23e 5G also houses a 44MP front camera that allows its users to have laser-focus photos, an autofocus feature for sharp and clear selfies no matter the distance, motion, or lighting.

Get familiar with the “magic hours”

Photography is dependent on the available amount of light as it may either make or break an image.

If one will make use of natural light, it is helpful to know the magic hours in photography which are the sunrise and sunset. This will produce warm and vibrant colors to add texture in every image. While taking photos in lowlight may be challenging, one can utilize artificial lights and shadows to create a more artistic output. vivo makes it easier for users to leverage on lighting with the vivo V23e 5G’s Intelligent Night Mode feature and Natural Portrait Mode.vivo V23e 5G Natural Portrait Mode has the ability to enhance photos based on the available light in the scene while the Intelligent Night Mode, through the AI Portrait Restore technology can create clear high definition photos with impressive shadow layers.

Consider post-processing

There’s no shame in editing photos to give every image more life and depth.

One of the easiest ways to process photos is through the gadget itself. Personalize photos with vivo V23e 5G’s Multi-Style Portrait Mode. This feature gives more flare to photos with a variety of styles to achieve pegs like vintage or high fashion. Another feature of the vivo V23e 5G is the Double Exposure mode that merges two photos artistically. This adds flair to photos with its five built-in bokeh effects for an improved portrait game.

Make sure to match the concept with the post-processed output to have a more interesting and social media worthy output.

Get a reliable gadget and explore

A good combination of skills and dependable gadget is the secret to good photos. It is essential to have a gadget that can capture high resolution photos. Don’t hesitate to explore the features and camera specs of a smartphone to assure it meets the requirements not only to capture a good image but also to deliver reliable performance.

Aside from its superior camera features, the vivo V23e is also a highly capable mid-range smartphone suitable for various tasks. Its 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM with 1TB expandable storage will make taking, editing, and uploading photos seamless. There’s also no need to worry about running low on battery as the vivo V23e 5G is supported by the 6NM Flagship Chip to reduce power consumption and it is also engineered with 44W fast charging technology.

Truly, the vivo V23e 5G is a portable photography studio that easily fits in the pocket.