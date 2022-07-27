Magnitude 7.3 Earthquake Hits Abra Philippines, July 27, 2022

A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolts Lagangilang Abra, Philippines Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022.

According to Philvolcs, the quake had a magnitude of 7.3 at a depth of 025 kilometers in tectonic origin.

Intensity IV was felt in Quezon City. Ground shaking was felt in most parts of Luzon. Aftershocks and reports of damages are expected.

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeAbra#iFelt_AbraEarthquake

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 27 July 2022 – 08:43 AM

Magnitude = 7.3

Depth = 025 km

Location = 17.63°N, 120.74°E – 002 km N 20° E of Lagangilang (Abra)https://t.co/3956JHaXeR pic.twitter.com/132uDTgdhW — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) July 27, 2022

