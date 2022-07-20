Chapel Hart sings “You Can Have Him Jolene” Gets Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Auditions

Chapel Hart sings “You Can Have Him Jolene” Gets Golden Buzzer from the judges on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Auditions, July 19, 2022.

“I needed that today, that was fantastic. You may have broke down the door with that performance,” said Simon. “Your joy is infectious,” said Heidi.

“Everybody is perfect,” said Sofia.

Chapel Hart get the golden buzzer and they are moving straight to the live shows. Watch their performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.