Ava Swiss sings “Remember” on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Auditions

Ava Swiss sings “Remember” on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Auditions, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

“It was amazing. You are incredible and special,” said Heidi. “You really shine and you are an inspiration,” Howie. “You took my breath away and you give me goosebumps,” said Sofia.

“This is the audition I’ll never forget,” said Simon.

Ava Swiss gets four yeses from the judges and she is moving to the next round of the AGT competition. Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Ava Swiss’ performance? Share your comments below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.