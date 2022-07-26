America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Auditions Episode July 26 2022

America’s Got Talent Season 17 auditions continue tonight, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for another round of auditions tonight.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

Keep locked on this page, America’s Got Talent 2022 episode recap and performance videos will be posted below once uploaded online.

PERFROMANCES:

Tap dancer Bayley Graham makes New Zealand proud with this incredible audition

Freckled Zelda sings “Colors of The Wind”

Magician Maxence Vire impress the judges and the audience

RCC Aruba wows the judges with dangerous acrobatic act

Duo Mico will enchant you with an aerial audition

UPDATING…

