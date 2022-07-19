America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Auditions Episode July 19 2022

America’s Got Talent Season 17 auditions continue tonight, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for another round of auditions tonight.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

Keep locked on this page, America’s Got Talent 2022 episode recap and performance videos will be posted below once uploaded online.

PERFROMANCES

Amoukanama Takes Acrobatics to New Heights

Nicotine Dolls wows the judges with his original song

A Cappella Group Maytree Surprises The Judges With TV Theme Songs

Aerialist Svitlana Rohozhyna performs amazing audition

Jack The Whipper Gives Simon Cowell The Scare of His Life

Sing Harlem Choir impresses the judges with their incredible songs

The John Glenn High School Dance Team brings a Howie Mandel inspired audition

The Lazy Generation Delivers an Unexpected Audition

Yu Hojin show jaw-dropping magic

Amanda Mammana gives an inspiring performance.

Chapel Hart sings “You Can Have Him Jolene” Gets Golden Buzzer from the judges

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

