America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Auditions Episode July 12 2022

America’s Got Talent Season 17 auditions continue tonight, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 8/7c on NBC.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

PERFROMANCES

Travis Japan sings “Hollywood of Dreams”

Ben Waites inspires the crowd with “True Colors”

Duo Rings leaves the judges wanting more of their aerial routine

Acapop Kids sings “My Turn”

Henry and Klauss attempt a scary danger act

Adam Winrich terrifies Sofia Vergara on stage with his whip cracking skills

Stefanny and Yeeremy will make you get up and dance with this routine

Violinist Alex Rivers wows the judges

The Balla Brothers took their audition to new heights and left the judges speechless

Wyn Starks sings sings original song “Who I Am”

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

