America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Auditions Episode July 12 2022

America’s Got Talent Season 17 auditions continue tonight, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 8/7c on NBC.
America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for another round of auditions tonight.
Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.
PERFROMANCES
Travis Japan sings “Hollywood of Dreams”
Ben Waites inspires the crowd with “True Colors”
Duo Rings leaves the judges wanting more of their aerial routine
Acapop Kids sings “My Turn”
Henry and Klauss attempt a scary danger act
Adam Winrich terrifies Sofia Vergara on stage with his whip cracking skills
Stefanny and Yeeremy will make you get up and dance with this routine
Violinist Alex Rivers wows the judges
The Balla Brothers took their audition to new heights and left the judges speechless
Wyn Starks sings sings original song “Who I Am”
