Abra Magnitude 7.3 Earthquake Damages – Photos & Videos

A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits Lagangilang Abra, Philippines Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022.

The quake had a magnitude of 7.3 at a depth of 025 kilometers in tectonic origin. Intensity IV was felt in Quezon City. Ground shaking was felt in most parts of Luzon. Aftershocks and reports of damages are expected.

Below are the photos and videos captured during the earthquake.

Oh no, Abra. Aftermath photos from the Magnitude 7.3 earthquake earlier. #EarthquakePH #lindolph 📷 Abra Rep. Ching Bernos pic.twitter.com/Pua28yBQi9 — Jopao (@jopao_) July 27, 2022

HERITAGE WATCH!! so far, affected heritage zones based on feed and videos Vigan

~some buildings damaged, some walls collapsed

~cathedral plastering fell off (why cement/concrete isnt ideal.) Bantay Tower (?)

Tayum Church, Abra will update as more info comes.#EarthquakePH pic.twitter.com/ytrmoOUN4g — chaeyeon (she/they) 🇵🇭🏳️‍⚧️ 1/5 COMMS (@chaeyeonieearts) July 27, 2022

Praying for everyone's safety, and that of my family and friends in Ilocos! My family and friends are safe but traumatized. This is also how the big Vigan Cathedral looks like after the earthquake. Photos sent by Maricor Caniedo. Ingat, ingat po tayong lahat!#EarthquakePH pic.twitter.com/q0mzxuyLYG — Ash Presto 💜 (@sosyolohija) July 27, 2022

For more news and updates, be sure to visit our website and follow our social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.