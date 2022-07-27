Abra Magnitude 7.3 Earthquake Damages – Photos & Videos

Jul 27, 2022 Mirex Sebastian Featured, Viral 0


A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits Lagangilang Abra, Philippines Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022.

Abra Magnitude 7.3 Earthquake Damages - Photos & Videos

The quake had a magnitude of 7.3 at a depth of 025 kilometers in tectonic origin. Intensity IV was felt in Quezon City. Ground shaking was felt in most parts of Luzon. Aftershocks and reports of damages are expected.

Below are the photos and videos captured during the earthquake.

For more news and updates, be sure to visit our website and follow our social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.


WRITE YOUR COMMENTS HERE!
About Mirex Sebastian 5510 Articles
Head editor at Zeibiz covering topics on technology, entertainment and television. He's based in Philippines. Email | Twitter | Facebook 