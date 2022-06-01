XOMG POP sings original song “Candy Hearts” on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Auditions

XOMG POP sings their original song called “Candy Hearts” on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Auditions, Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

“You should have your own show,” said Howie. “Everyone is on point,” said Heidi. “That was fun, every girl in America will go crazy when they see you on AGT,” said Sofia.

“I love it, that was a mini explosion,” said Simon.

XOMG POP gets four yeses from the judges. Watch their performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.