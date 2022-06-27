Xiaomi Introduces RedmiBook 15: The Perfect Tool to Power Your Creativity

Manila, PHILIPPINES, June 27, 2022 – Xiaomi announced the release of the much-anticipated RedmiBook 15 in the Philippines, dedicated to bringing consumers competitive performance in the laptop category for both software and hardware. The very first laptop by Xiaomi officially entering the Philippine market will be available from June 27, at a starting price of PhP 26,999.

Featuring two variants, RedmiBook 15 is powered by an 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i3-1115G4 processor and 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-11300H processor, in the i3 256GB and i5 512GB models respectively. Both laptops’ 8GB DDR4 RAM (up to 3,200MHz) along with Intel® UHD Graphics in the i3 model, and Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics in i5 model, provide more than enough high-speed memory for fluid operation, ideal for remote working and online learning. Additionally, the i5 variant sports a 512GB SSD internal storage with NVMe PCIe interface is built for ultra-fast data transfers, whether onto cloud system or to a personal backup drive, making backing up data easier than ever.

RedmiBook 15 has heightened work productivity embedded into its stylish slim Charcoal Gray design. Optimal for working, the laptops sport a 15.6-inch panel with a 1,920 x 1,080p FHD anti-glare display, which supports DC Dimming, remaining flicker-free even at low brightness levels.

The laptop runs on Microsoft Windows 11 Home with a lifetime OTA of software updates. Its spacious 126 mm by 82.6 mm touchpad is supported by Microsoft PTP, for an accurate touch feel. With around 10 hours¹ working time thanks to 46Whr battery capacity, RedmiBook 15 strives to be as portable as possible, and switches easily between operational modes, Silent and Balance, which is smartly accessible through the Fn+K combination key.

Connectivity options on the RedmiBook 15 include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth accessibility, as well as multiple I/O ports, including USB 3.0, HDMI 1.4, a Realtek RTS5176 Card Reader and an audio jack. Onboard the device are 2W stereo speakers with DTS tuning for video call and a built-in HD 720p camera that will make users look and sound great during online meetings.

Pricing and availability

RedmiBook 15 will be available in the Philippines from July 1, 2022 at PhP 26,999 for RedmiBook 15 i3 (8GB+256GB) and PhP 37,999 for RedmiBook 15 i5 (8GB+512GB). Both variants will be available for purchase at all Authorized Xiaomi stores in the Philippines and online on official Lazada and Shopee stores.

For a limited time, RedmiBook will be available for purchase at a special early-bird price of PhP 25,999 for RedmiBook 15 i3 and PhP 35,999 for RedmiBook 15 i5. From July 1-2, 2022 customers who purchase their RedmiBook from official Xiaomi Lazada and Shopee stores will receive a free Mi Casual Backpack and free MS Office 365 (worth PhP 3,499). While those who purchase from Authorized Xiaomi stores and Silicon Valley Stores can get both freebies from July 1-10, 2022.