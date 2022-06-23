OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review, Full Specs, Release Date & Price Philippines

OnePlus will be releasing a budget-friendly high performance phone from their popular CE series, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite!

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is a media consumption juggernaut that gives users the power to play all day. Every every part of this phone is about delivering a great experience while saving battery and efficiently managing power consumption for users to have more time for gaming, streaming and browsing.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is equipped with Snapdragon 695 5G 6 nm processor, Adreno 619 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/26GB internal storage and a 64MP triple rear camera setup.

It also features a 6.59″ 120Hz IPS LCD display and 5000mAh battery capacity with 33W fast charge support.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will officially available in Lazada on June 30, 2022. Price is yet to be announced!

Below is the full specification of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

6.59″ 120 IPS LCD Display

Snapdragon 695 5G 6 nm CPU

Adreno 619 GPU

128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

Android 12, OxygenOS 12.1

16MP Front Camera

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5000mAh Battery, 33W Fast Charge

GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G Network

Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2

A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS

Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Loudspeaker, 3.5mm Audio Jack

USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Dimensions: 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm

Weight: 195 grams

Colors: Black Dusk, Blue Tide

Price: TBA

