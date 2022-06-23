OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review, Full Specs, Release Date & Price Philippines

Jun 23, 2022 Mirex Sebastian Featured, Technology 0


OnePlus will be releasing a budget-friendly high performance phone from their popular CE series, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite!

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review, Full Specs, Release Date & Price Philippines

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is a media consumption juggernaut that gives users the power to play all day. Every every part of this phone is about delivering a great experience while saving battery and efficiently managing power consumption for users to have more time for gaming, streaming and browsing.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is equipped with Snapdragon 695 5G 6 nm processor, Adreno 619 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/26GB internal storage and a 64MP triple rear camera setup.

It also features a 6.59″ 120Hz IPS LCD display and 5000mAh battery capacity with 33W fast charge support.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will officially available in Lazada on June 30, 2022. Price is yet to be announced!

Below is the full specification of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

6.59″ 120 IPS LCD Display
Snapdragon 695 5G 6 nm CPU
Adreno 619 GPU
128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
Android 12, OxygenOS 12.1
16MP Front Camera
64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
5000mAh Battery, 33W Fast Charge
GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G Network
Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2
A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass
Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Loudspeaker, 3.5mm Audio Jack
USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Dimensions: 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight: 195 grams
Colors: Black Dusk, Blue Tide
Price: TBA

Please subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow us on Tiktok Facebook and Twitter. Full review video will be added on this page soon.


WRITE YOUR COMMENTS HERE!
About Mirex Sebastian 5505 Articles
Head editor at Zeibiz covering topics on technology, entertainment and television. He's based in Philippines. Email | Twitter | Facebook 