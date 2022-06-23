OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review, Full Specs, Release Date & Price Philippines

OnePlus will be releasing a budget-friendly high performance phone from their popular CE series, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite!
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is a media consumption juggernaut that gives users the power to play all day. Every every part of this phone is about delivering a great experience while saving battery and efficiently managing power consumption for users to have more time for gaming, streaming and browsing.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is equipped with Snapdragon 695 5G 6 nm processor, Adreno 619 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/26GB internal storage and a 64MP triple rear camera setup.
It also features a 6.59″ 120Hz IPS LCD display and 5000mAh battery capacity with 33W fast charge support.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will officially available in Lazada on June 30, 2022. Price is yet to be announced!
Below is the full specification of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
6.59″ 120 IPS LCD Display
Snapdragon 695 5G 6 nm CPU
Adreno 619 GPU
128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
Android 12, OxygenOS 12.1
16MP Front Camera
64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
5000mAh Battery, 33W Fast Charge
GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G Network
Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2
A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass
Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Loudspeaker, 3.5mm Audio Jack
USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Dimensions: 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight: 195 grams
Colors: Black Dusk, Blue Tide
Price: TBA
