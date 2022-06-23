OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review, Full Specs, Release Date & Price Philippines

OnePlus Nord is gearing up to release their latest version of the phone that’s pretty much everything you could ask for – the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G!

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is a high end mid-range performance phone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU with an optional 8GB/12GB RAM, 128/256GB internal storage and a 50MP Sony IMX 766 OIS main rear camera shooter.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G also features a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display and 4500mAh battery capacity with 80W SUPERVOOC charge support.

Other notable features of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G are the 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera, dual speakers, in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G network connectivity and many more.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will officially available in Lazada on June 30, 2022. Price is yet to be announced.

Below is the full specification of OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

6.43″ 90Hz, HDR10+ AMOLED Display

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 5G CPU

Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

Android 12, OxygenOS 12.1

32MP Sony IMX615 Front Camera

Sony IMX 766 OIS 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

4500mAh Battery, 80W SuperVOOC Charge

GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G Network

Wi-fi 2.4Ghz/5Ghz,Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NavIC

Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual Speakers

Usb Type-C, OTG, Dual sim slot

Dimensions: 159.1 x 73.2 x 8.2 mm

Weight: 190 grams

Colors: Gray Shadow, Jade Fog

Price: TBA

