Mia Morris sings original song “Gone My Way” on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Auditions

One woman band Mia Morris sings original song “Gone My Way” on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Auditions, Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Mia Morris gets four yeses from the judges and she is moving to the next round of the competition. Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Mia Morris’ performance? Share your comments below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.