Mayyas gets the Golden Buzzer from Sofia on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Auditions

Mayyas gets the Golden Buzzer from Sofia on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Auditions, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

“That was arguably the best dance act we have ever seen,” said Simon.

“I would be so honored to empower you even more in this journey because you deserved it and I wanna be part of this,” said Sofia before pressing the golden buzzer.

Mayyas gets the golden buzzer from Sofia and they are moving straight to the live shows. Watch their performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.