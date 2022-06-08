Madison Taylor Baez sings “Amazing Grace” gets Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Auditions

Madison Taylor Baez sings “Amazing Grace” gets the Golden Buzzer from Howie on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Auditions, Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

“This is your dream! Everybody gonna know your name,” said Howie.

Madison Taylor Baez receives the Golden buzzer from Howie. Watch her performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.