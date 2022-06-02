LIVESTREAM: NBA Finals 2022 Game 1 Warriors vs Celtics Live Score, Results, Winner, Recap & Updates

It’s the NBA Finals 2022 Warriors vs Celtics Game 1 tonight, Thursday, June 2, 2022!

Tonight, the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics will face off for the Game 1 of the NBA Finals 2022 championship series at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The much-awaited match will be broadcast and televised live on ABC at 9 pm and will be available to stream live on YouTube TV and NBA website.

Warriors vs Celtics Game 1 results, scores and live videos and highlights will be posted on this page during game.

The 2022 NBA Finals will be the championship series of the National Basketball Association (NBA)’s 2021–22 season and conclusion of the season’s playoffs.

The best-of-seven playoff series returned to its normal June schedule for the first time since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began, with the series scheduled to start on June 2, and a possible game 7 planned to be held June 19.