LIVESTREAM: Miss World Philippines 2022 Coronation Night Live, Winners & Results

The winners of Miss World Philippines 2022 beauty pageant will be crowned on Sunday night, June 5, 2022.

The Miss World Philippines 2022 is the 11th edition of the Miss World Philippines pageant. The event will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Philippines.

36 lovely candidates from all over the Philippines will vie for the coveted title of Miss World Philippines 2022.

Tracy Perez, Dindi Pajares, Emmanuelle Vera, and Kathleen Paton will crown their successors at the end of the event. The winner will represent the Philippines in Miss World 2022 pageant.

Miss World Philippines 2022 will be hosted by Katarina Rodriguez, Laura Lehmann, Valerie Weigmann with performance from Adie.

Miss World Philippines 2022 schedule, date and time — June 5, 2027 at 7PM to 11PM.

Where to watch Miss World Philippines 2022?

Miss World Philippines 2022 will be live streamed on the Miss World Philippines official live streaming channel and will be broadcast by CNN Philippines.

Miss World Philippines 2021 Pageant Night Live Blog and Coronation Coverage. Q&A, Replay video, Final Results and Winners.

WINNERS

Miss World Philippines Charity 2022/2nd Princess – San Juan City – Cassandra Chan

1st Princess/ Miss Tourism Philippines 2022: Marikina City – Justine Felizarta

Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2022 – Aklan – Beatriz McLelland

Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2022: Parañaque City – Ingrid Santamaria

Miss Eco Philippines 2022: Makati City – Ashley Montenegro

Miss Supranational Philippines 2022: Las Piñas City – Alison Black

Miss World Philippines 2022: Negros Occidental – Gwendolyne Fourniol