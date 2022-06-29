Lily Meola sings “Day Dream” gets the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Auditions

Lily Meola sings “Day Dream” and gets the Golden Buzzer from Heidi on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Auditions, Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Lily Meola gets the golden buzzer form Heidi Klum and she is going straight to the live show. Watch her performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.