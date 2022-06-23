Flagship POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT Debut with Powerhouse Chipsets

POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT are POCO’s latest powerhouse smartphones, boasting all the strengths and unlimited speed!

Manila, June 23, 2022 – POCO, a popular technology brand among the world’s young techies, announced the global launch of the POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT, the latest devices with best-in-class chipsets that deliver powerful performance while remaining budget-friendly.

POCO F4 offers all the strengths of a flagship smartphone with extremely efficient power consumption. Powered by the Snapdragon® 870 flagship processor, POCO F4 brings to the table the brand’s highest frequency prime core yet.

Meanwhile, the POCO X4 GT is an affordable performance speedster optimized for efficient and smoother performance in all aspects of gaming and entertainment. It is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, giving users best-in-class power efficiency while reaching new heights in flagship processor performance.

“POCO’s flagship products have always required best-in-class performance on all fronts, and as we present the POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT, we’re confident that we’ve achieved just that. We are excited to venture forward with the Snapdragon® 870 and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipsets,” said Angus Ng, Head of Product Marketing at POCO Global. “Meeting the highest standards for top-quality entertainment while maintaining competitive affordability, this is the approach that embodies the POCO flagship experience.”

POCO F4: Extremely Powerful with All the Strengths

POCO F4 is equipped with the Snapdragon® 870 flagship chipset and features an 7nm processor with 5G support. The device has POCO’s highest frequency prime core running at 3.2GHz. Its processing power offers shortened app loading times, supporting high-graphic games and smooth scrolling experience on web pages and apps. High-level performance is sustained with its 3,112mm² super big vapor chamber by upgrading to LiquidCool Technology 2.0. POCO F4’s flagship-level LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 ROM enable faster data access, great for multitasking between demanding applications.

POCO F4 is the thinnest model in the POCO lineup to date. The device boasts a 6.67″ E4 AMOLED screen and an ultra-tiny 2.76mm DotDisplay, one of the tiniest in the industry. The flagship-level display features 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate for lower response latency. With screen peak brightness of 1,300 nits, POCO F4 ensures every moment is displayed at its ideal values for detail and contrast. Dual speakers, verified with Dolby Atmos, add to the immersive experience by delivering dynamic and crystal-clear sound. Its immersive user experience and high-performance functionality make it the most cost-effective device in terms of offering across-the-board strength in the flagship segment.

POCO F4’s triple rear camera setup features the first-ever addition of optical image stabilization (OIS) on the device’s 64MP main camera. This delivers clear and sharp photos even in low light, for near-perfect digital replicas of the moments captured. Accompanying the 64MP main camera is an 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro camera. Together, this triple array captures even the finest details. POCO F4’s 4K-equipped camera setup comes with tons of fun and convenient features, including Panoramic Selfie Mode, Night Mode, AI Skyscaping 4.0 and AI Erase 2.0.

POCO F4 comes with a 4,500mAh (typ) battery and 67W turbo charging, taking only 38 minutes to charge up to 100%. With a fully charged battery, it offers strength in duration with up to 10 hours of gaming, 21 hours of video playback and 119 hours of music playback. The device utilizes Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology, a method of fast charging that circuits electric currents into two split directions for improved charging speed and stability, sustaining highest level performance stretched over longer periods of time.

POCO X4 GT: High Performance Gaming and Entertainment Speedster

POCO X4 GT carries the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and advanced TSMC 5nm processor, giving users fast performance while maintaining low power consumption and barely overheating. POCO X4 GT offers flagship-level LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 ROM, making this device one of POCO’s fastest for RAM and storage, and extremely adept in supporting high-frame-rate gaming. The LiquidCool Technology 2.0 cooling system can keep the SoC cool and maintain smooth performance, allowing users to push the device to the limit.

Introduced for the first time on a POCO device is POCO X4 GT’s innovative 20.5:9 LCD display ratio, making the device comfortable to grip and easy to hold. Aiming to offer the best LCD on the market, it comes with POCO’s first LCD True Display. The display color temperature adjustment is contingent upon external environmental light conditions, allowing comfortable viewing. To provide a comfortable viewing experience, POCO X4 GT enables hardware-level harmful blue light reduction by up to 30%. POCO X4 GT brings one billion colors and supports DCI-P3 wide color gamut for sharper contrasts and richer details on-screen.

POCO X4 GT charges its 5,080mAh (typ) high-density battery quickly and safely with 67W turbo charging, powering up to a 100% charge in just 46 minutes. In a 6-min wash-up, it can be charged up to 25%, and after a 30-min workout it will juice you up to 85% . Aided by Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology, it enables you to game for more than 90 minutes with just 10 minutes of charging.

Sporting a versatile triple rear camera setup and Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers, POCO X4 GT doubles as a 4K camera with convenient and cool features that help users reach their creative potential. Featuring a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera, photos capture every detail, near or far. And for high-quality selfies, the 16MP front camera has users well-covered. Coming with 19 stellar vlog templates pre-installed, as well as the Drafts function, users will be able to film and edit quality content from the get go.

True to their nature as devices with all the strengths, POCO adds one more service to both POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT. Users can enjoy the premium after-sales service, which offers one-time free screen repair service during the first 6 months after purchase.

Product Availability

POCO F4 will come in three colors: Night Black, Moonlight Silver, Nebula Green. It will also be available in two variants: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

6GB+128GB: Recommended retail price at 20,990 via Lazada .

. 8GB+256GB: Recommended retail price at P22,990 via Lazada .

POCO F4 will be available for purchase at an early bird price of P16,990, and P18,990 respectively via leading e-commerce platforms*

POCO X4 GT will come in three colors: Silver, Black, Blue. It will also be available in two variants: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

8GB+128GB: Recommended retail price at P18,990 via Shopee .

. 8GB+256GB: Recommended retail price at P19,990 via Shopee .

POCO X4 GT will be available for purchase at an early bird price of P15,990, and P17,990 respectively via leading e-commerce platforms*

*Price and availability vary between markets and sales channels. Please refer to po.co for product availability and detailed sales information in your region.