Drake Milligan sings “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Auditions

Country singer Drake Milligan sings original song “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Auditions, Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

“I think that sounds a hit,” said Howie. “I love it. I think you are perfect,” said Heidi. “Perfect combination and you are amazing,” said Sofia.

“I think performance should make a difference in what you do and It was really authentic,” said Simon.

The Drake Milligan got four yeses from the judges. Watch his performance on the video below.

What can you say about Drake Milligan’s performance? Share comments below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.