America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Auditions June 14, 2022 Episode

America’s Got Talent Season 17 returns tonight, Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new episode tonight.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

Keep locked on this page, America’s Got Talent 2022 premiere episode recap and performance videos will be posted below once uploaded online.

PERFROMANCES

The Brown Brothers stun the audience with their incredible voice impressions

Max Ostler Delivers an Inspiring Dance Audition

Knife throwers Blade 2 Blade deliver an epic audition

Jack Williams Surprises Judges With Amazing Ventriloquism

Sara James sings “Lovely” and gets the Golden Buzzer from Simon

urbancrew came all the way from the Philippines to impress the judges with their incredible moves

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

