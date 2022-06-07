America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Auditions Episode June 7, 2022

America’s Got Talent Season 17 returns tonight, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new episode tonight.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

America's Got Talent 2022 premiere episode recap and performance videos

PERFROMANCES

Talented chicken “The Bock and Roll Band” impress the judges

Dance duo Funkanometry wows the judges

Country singer Drake Milligan sings original song “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Stand-up comedian Aiko Tanaka drew laughs on America’s Got Talent

Madison Taylor Baez sings “Amazing Grace” gets the Golden Buzzer from Howie

Rival Dance Groups Unite and Deliver a STUNNING Audition

Viviana Rossi Stuns the Judges

JoJo and Bri sings “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”

Metaphysic and Daniel Emmet bring Simon’s singing voice to life with amazing deep fake technology. Daniel sings “You’re The Inspiration” and shocks the judges with his incredible performance.

