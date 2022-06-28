America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Auditions Episode June 28 2022

America’s Got Talent Season 17 auditions continue tonight, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for another round of auditions tonight.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

Keep locked on this page, America's Got Talent 2022 episode recap and performance videos will be posted below once uploaded online.

PERFROMANCES

Magician Nicolas Ribs makes objects vanish into thin air.

Mr. Pants Has The Audience in Stitches With His Hilarious Audition

One woman band Mia Morris sings original song “Gone My Way”

Cuban danger act Chiko shocks the judges with his hand balancing act

Connor Johnson sings his cover of “Latch”

MPLUSPLUS wows the judges with Light Show

The Growlers Choir

Lily Meola sings “Day Dream” gets the Golden Buzzer from Heidi

Jordan Conley’s funny audition

Merissa Beddows sings “Over The Rainbow” while doing impressions.

Siegfried & Joy’s Magic

