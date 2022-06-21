America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Auditions Episode June 21 2022

America’s Got Talent Season 17 returns tonight, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new episode tonight.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

Keep locked on this page, America’s Got Talent 2022 premiere episode recap and performance videos will be posted below once uploaded online.

PERFROMANCES

Ethan Jan dazzles the judges with his Rubik’s Cube talent.

Kristen sings “I See Red” by Everybody Loves An Outlaw.

Jannick Holste Shines Bright With a Magical Audition

Kieran Rhodes sings his original song called “Disengage”

Justin Rupple wows the judges with celebrity voice impressions.

Kristy Sellars combines pole dancing and projection arts to create this innovative performance.

Cline Twins wows the judges with awesome Hockey Puck Skills

Glamour Aussies amazes the judges with Dog Dancing

Mayyas gets the Golden Buzzer from Sofia

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

Excited for America’s Got Talent Season 17? Write your thoughts on the comment section below.