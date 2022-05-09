Noah Thompson sings “Painted Blue” on American Idol Top 7, Sunday, May 8, 2022 on ABC!

The Top 7 will perform two songs, “Mother’s Day” songs dedicated to all moms and popular Tiktok songs. Watch his performance on the video below.

How to vote for @NoahThompsonMu1 ➔ Text 2 to 21523

➔ Use the #AmericanIdol App

➔ Go to https://t.co/zflQXnK76e⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Voting closes near the END of tonight’s show! pic.twitter.com/YQojRp3SsN — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 9, 2022

What can you say about Noah Thompson’s performance? Share your thoughts on the comment section below.

Longest running singing competition American Idol returns with its 20th season on ABC. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie serves as judges while Ryan Seacrest returns as host.

The American Idol winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Big Machine Records.

American Idol Season 20 airs Sundays on ABC. The show is also available to watch via ABC’s official live streaming channel.