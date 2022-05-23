Noah Thompson sings “I’m on Fire” on American Idol Top 3 Grand Finale

Noah Thompson sings “I’m on Fire” by Bruce Springsteen on American Idol Top 3 Grand Finale, Sunday, May 22, 2022 on ABC!

“You really made it your own, you might win the American Idol,” said Katy. Watch his performance on the video below.

The Top 3 finalists including Leah Marlene, HunterGirl and Noah Thompson will perform songs to win America’s votes. The winner of American Idol Season 20 will reveal at the end of the live Grand Finale show tonight.

