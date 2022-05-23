Noah Thompson American Idol Season 20 Winner

Noah Thompson is the crowned winner of American Idol Season 20, HunterGirl runner up.

Noah Thompson is the announced winner of American Idol 2022 on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

The 19-year-old construction worker from Louisa, Kentucky, who brought powerhouse performances to the top-rating singing competition American Idol, beats Leah Marlene and HunterGirl in the public vote.

The winner was announced at the end of a two-hour finale featuring performances from Idol past contestants, Idol Judges, Flo Rida, Michael Buble, James Arthur, Carrie Underwood, Sara Bareilles and more.

Noah Thompson took home the cash prize and earned a recording contract deal.

Below are Noah Thompson’s performances during the American Idol Finale.

