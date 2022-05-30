Mervant Vera wows the judges on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Auditions

May 30, 2022 Sherry Ann Guzman America's Got Talent 0


Mervant Vera wows the judges with his musical card magic on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Audition, Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Watch Mervant Vera’s performance on the video below.

What can you say about Mervant Vera’s performance? Share comments below.

The full video of this performance preview will be shown on the premiere episode of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.


