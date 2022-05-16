Leah Marlene sings “I’ll Stand by You” on American Idol Top 5, Sunday, May 15, 2022 on ABC!

The Top 5 will perform songs tonight to earn a spot for the Grand Finale next week. Watch her performance on the video below.

How to vote for @_LeahMarlene ➔ Text 6 to 21523

➔ Use the #AmericanIdol App

➔ Go to https://t.co/zflQXnK76e⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Results are revealed at the end of the show! pic.twitter.com/EhGYW2pcco — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 16, 2022

What can you say about Leah Marlene’s performance? Share your thoughts on the comment section below.

Longest running singing competition American Idol returns with its 20th season on ABC. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie serves as judges while Ryan Seacrest returns as host.

The American Idol winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Big Machine Records.

American Idol Season 20 airs Sundays on ABC. The show is also available to watch via ABC’s official live streaming channel.