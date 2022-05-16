Leah Marlene sings “I’ll Stand by You” on American Idol Top 5

May 16, 2022 Sherry Ann Guzman American Idol 0


Leah Marlene sings “I’ll Stand by You” on American Idol Top 5, Sunday, May 15, 2022 on ABC!

Leah Marlene sings "I'll Stand by You" on American Idol Top 5

The Top 5 will perform songs tonight to earn a spot for the Grand Finale next week. Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Leah Marlene’s performance? Share your thoughts on the comment section below.

Longest running singing competition American Idol returns with its 20th season on ABC. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie serves as judges while Ryan Seacrest returns as host.

The American Idol winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Big Machine Records.

American Idol Season 20 airs Sundays on ABC. The show is also available to watch via ABC’s official live streaming channel.


WRITE YOUR COMMENTS HERE!
About Sherry Ann Guzman 1309 Articles
Shean is a television and entertainment editor at Zeibiz. She loves traveling and writing. She's based in United Kingdom. Email | Facebook