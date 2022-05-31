Celia Munoz wows the Judges with Ventriloquism on America’s Got Talent 2022 AGT Auditions

Celia Munoz wows the judges with amazing ventriloquism on America’s Got Talent Season 17 Auditions, Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Watch Celia Munoz’s performance on the video below.

The full video of this performance preview will be shown on the premiere episode of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.