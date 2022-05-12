Andrea vs Kitty Duterte Twitter Issue is FAKE

Andrea Brilliants vs Kitty Duterte Twitter post is Fake!

A fake Twitter post involving actress Andrea Brilliants and Kitty Duterte is now trending online.

In the said post, Andrea tweeted, “Wag n’yo kami i-compare ni Kitty, marami kaming differences.” Kitty answered, “True may ****** ka, ako wala.”

According to netizens, Andrea did not post anything about Kitty on her Twitter account. Also, Kitty doesn’t have a Twitter account and not active on the platform.

Meanwhile, fans and supporters of both parties are asking to takedown and not to share the fabricated fake news on any social media sites.