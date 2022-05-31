America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Auditions Premiere Episode May 31, 2022

America’s Got Talent Season 17 premieres tonight, Monday, May 31, 2022 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new season.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

PERFROMANCES

The Pack Drumline Performs “DNA” by Kendrick Lamar and “Party Up” by DMX

XOMG POP sings their original song called “Candy Hearts”

Mervant Vera Combines Rap and Mind-Blowing Magic for an Amazing Audition

Lee Collinson sings “Better Days”

Ben Lapidus sing “The Parmesan Cheese Song”

Celia Munoz Leaves the Judges Speechless With Unbelievable Ventriloquism

Amazing Veranica and Her Talented Dogs Perform to “Butter” by BTS

The Judges and Audience Go Wild for Mike E. Winfield’s Stand-Up Comedy

Yo-Yo Artist Shu Takada Astonishes the Judges With a Cool Audition

Avery Dixon gets the Golden Buzzer form Terry Crews

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

