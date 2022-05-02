American Idol Recap Tonight, The Great Idol Reunion, May 2 2022 Episode

American Idol Season 20 returns with the “The Great Idol Reunion” episode tonight, Monday, May 2, 2022 on ABC at 8e/5p.

The longest running singing competition American Idol returns tonight for a grand reunion. Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler, Lauren Aliana, Scotty McCreery, Kris Allen and David Cook will perform tonight.

Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson will also appear on the show tonight.

PERFORMANCES:

Lain Hardy & Lacy Kaye Booth

Jordin Sparks & Ruben Studdard performs “I Knew You Were Waiting For Me”

William Hung Comes Back To Perform “She Bangs”

Maddie Poppe & Caleb Lee Hutchinson sings “Islands In the Stream”

David Cook & Kris Allen performs “Dreams”

Willie Spence & Grace Kinstler Duet To “Rather Be”

Scotty McCreery & Lauren Alaina Duet “When You Say Nothing At All”

