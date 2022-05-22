American Idol Recap Tonight, Live TOP 3 Performance & Results, Winner Revealed, Grand Finale May 22 2022 Episode

American Idol Season 20 returns with the Top 3 live Grand Finale tonight, Sunday, May 22, 2022 on ABC at 8e/5p.

The longest running singing competition American Idol returns tonight on ABC. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will serve as judges while Ryan Seacrest will return as host.

The Top 3 contestants competing to win the American Idol Season 20 are Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene and HunterGirl.

PERFORMANCES:

Flo Rida and the Top 10 performs “Good Feeling”

Leah Marlene sings “Cover Me” by Bruce Springsteen

HunterGirl sings “Dancing in the Dark” by Bruce Springsteen

Noah Thompson sings “I’m on Fire” by Bruce Springsteen

Leah Marlene sings original song “Flowers”

Noah Thompson sings original song “One Day Tonight”

HunterGirl sings original song “Red Bird”

Noah Thompson sings “Stay”

HunterGirl sings “Riot”

THE RESULTS

3rd Place: Leah Marlene

Runner-up: HunterGirl

WINNER: Noah Thompson

American Idol is an American singing competition television series created by Simon Fuller. It airs on Fox from 2002 and ended with it 15th season in 2016. The show returns on ABC with brand new set of judges.

The American Idol winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Big Machine Records.

American Idol Season 20 airs Sundays on ABC. The show is also available to watch via ABC’s official live streaming channel.