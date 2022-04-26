POCO F4 GT Unboxing, Review, Full Specs & Price Philippines

Global smartphone brand POCO has launched its latest gaming smartphone, the POCO F4 GT!

POCO F4 GT is a high-end gaming phone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm processor, Adreno 730 GPU with 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage and 64MP pro-grade IMX686 main camera.

POCO F4 GT also feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate, magnetic pop-up triggers, quad speakers and a 4700mAh battery capacity with 120W charging support.

POCO F4 GT is priced at Є599 8GB/128GB and Є699 for 12GB/256GB and will be available soon on the market!

Here’s my full review, gaming test and unboxing of the brand new POCO F4 GT.

Below is the full specifications of POCO F4 GT.

6.67 inches AMOLED, 1.07B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) CPU

Adreno 730 GPU

8GB/12GB +3GB Extended RAM

128GB/256GB Storage

Android 12, MIUI 13

Rear Camera 64 MP f/1.9 IMX686, Ultrawide 8MP f/2.2, Macro 2MP f/2.4

Front Camera 32MP f/2.4 IMX596

4700 mAh Battery, 120W HyperCharge

GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

Wi-Fi 802.1, Wi-fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE

GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC

Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor

Quad Speakers

USB Type-C, OTG, Dual Sim Slot

Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back aluminum frame

Dimension: 162.5mm x 76.7mm x 8.5mm

Weight: 210 Grams

Colors: Stealth Black, Knight Silver, Cyber Yellow

Price: Є599 – 8GB/128GB | Є699 – 12GB/256GB

