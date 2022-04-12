Noah Thompson sings “Blue Side of the Mountain” on American Idol Top 24 at Disney

Noah Thompson sings “Blue Side of the Mountain” on American Idol Top 24 at Disney episode, Monday, April 11, 2022 on ABC!

Watch his performance on the video below.

Longest running singing competition American Idol returns with its 20th season on ABC. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie serves as judges while Ryan Seacrest returns as host.

The American Idol winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Big Machine Records.

American Idol Season 20 airs Sundays on ABC. The show is also available to watch via ABC’s official live streaming channel.


