Christian Guardino sings “I’m Not the Only One” on American Idol Top 11, Monday, April 25, 2022 on ABC!

The Top 11 will perform in Judge’s Song Contest episode tonight. Watch his performance on the video below.

Longest running singing competition American Idol returns with its 20th season on ABC. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie serves as judges while Ryan Seacrest returns as host.

The American Idol winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Big Machine Records.

American Idol Season 20 airs Sundays on ABC. The show is also available to watch via ABC’s official live streaming channel.