BAR Exam Results 2022 Complete List of Passers and Topnotchers

The Supreme Court of the Philippines is set to release the results of February BAR Exam Results 2022 anytime soon!

The Supreme Court is set to release the February 2022 BAR Exam Results including the list of passers and topnotchers for the batch 2020-2021. It was said to be out within the month of April 2022 or May 2022.

Aspiring lawyers took the examination on February 4 and February 6, it was the first digitalized and localized licensure exam in the country and was conducted in 31 testing sites across 22 local government units in the Philippines.

Keep locked on this page, the 2022 BAR Exam Results Complete List of Passers and Topnotchers will be posted below once released by The Supreme Court of the Philippines.

UPDATING…

For more news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.