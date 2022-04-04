American Idol Recap Tonight, Hollywood Week Results, TOP 24 Revealed, April 4, 2022 Episode

American Idol Season 20 Hollywood Week continue tonight with the “Showstopper/Final Judgment” episode, Monday, April 4, 2022 on ABC!

The longest running singing competition American Idol returns tonight on ABC. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will serve as judges while Ryan Seacrest will return as host.

Keep locked on this page, American Idol Season 20 “Showstopper/Final Judgment” episode recap, results and videos will be added below.

TOP 24 CONTESTANTS

Leah Marlene Jay Copeland Emyrson Flora Nicolina Bozzo Fritz Hager Alegra Miles Jacob Moran Cameron Whitcomb Ava Maybee Katyrah Love Sir Blayke Tristen Gressett Christian Guardino Noah Thompson Cadence Baker HunterGirl Danielle Finn Sage Kenedi Anderson Scarlet Ayliz Lady K Daniel Marshall Michael Parker Elli Rowe

PERFORMANCES:

Leah Marlene sings “She’s A Self Made Man”

Jay Copeland sings “Jar of Hearts”

Emyrson Flora sings “Honey”

Nicolina Bozzo sings “Rolling in the Deep”

Fritz Hager sings original song “Inconsequential Love”

Will Jacob Moran and Allegra Miles

Cameron Whitcomb

Ava Maybee & Yoli Mayor Sing Off

Katyrah Love sings “Sweet Thing”

Sir Blayke

