American Idol Recap Tonight, Hollywood Week Results, TOP 24 Revealed, April 4, 2022 Episode

American Idol Season 20 Hollywood Week continue tonight with the “Showstopper/Final Judgment” episode, Monday, April 4, 2022 on ABC!

American Idol Recap Tonight, Hollywood Week Results April 4, 2022 Episode

The longest running singing competition American Idol returns tonight on ABC. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will serve as judges while Ryan Seacrest will return as host.

TOP 24 CONTESTANTS

  1. Leah Marlene
  2. Jay Copeland
  3. Emyrson Flora
  4. Nicolina Bozzo
  5. Fritz Hager
  6. Alegra Miles
  7. Jacob Moran
  8. Cameron Whitcomb
  9. Ava Maybee
  10. Katyrah Love
  11. Sir Blayke
  12. Tristen Gressett
  13. Christian Guardino
  14. Noah Thompson
  15. Cadence Baker
  16. HunterGirl
  17. Danielle Finn
  18. Sage
  19. Kenedi Anderson
  20. Scarlet Ayliz
  21. Lady K
  22. Daniel Marshall
  23. Michael Parker
  24. Elli Rowe

PERFORMANCES:

Leah Marlene sings “She’s A Self Made Man”

Jay Copeland sings “Jar of Hearts”

Emyrson Flora sings “Honey”

Nicolina Bozzo sings “Rolling in the Deep”

Fritz Hager sings original song “Inconsequential Love”

Will Jacob Moran and Allegra Miles

Cameron Whitcomb

Ava Maybee & Yoli Mayor Sing Off

Katyrah Love sings “Sweet Thing”

Sir Blayke

American Idol is an American singing competition television series created by Simon Fuller. It airs on Fox from 2002 and ended with it 15th season in 2016. The show returns on ABC with brand new set of judges.

The American Idol winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Big Machine Records.

American Idol Season 20 airs Sundays on ABC. The show is also available to watch via ABC’s official live streaming channel.


