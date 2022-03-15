The Nerveless Nocks America’s Got Talent AGT Extreme 2022 Audition

The Nerveless Nocks shocks the judges on America’s Got Talent: Extreme Night 4 episode, Monday, March 14, 2022.

“It is what AGT extreme is all about,” said Nikki. “This is one of the most scariest act we’ve seen. That was off the chart,” said Simon.

Watch their performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage.

Contestants will vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

Simon Cowell will judge alongside WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. ”America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will also serve as host for “Extreme.”

