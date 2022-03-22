Skyler Maxey-Wert sings “For All We Know” on American Idol 2022 Auditions

Skyler Maxey-Wert sings “For All We Know” on American Idol Season 20 Auditions March 21, 2022 episode.

Skyler Maxey-Wert gets three yeses and he is going to Hollywood. Watch his performance on the video below.

