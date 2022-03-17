Miss World 2021 Question and Answer Q&A Portion Full Transcript and Video

The Miss World 2021 Top 5 “Q&A” Question and Answer Portion will be posted on this page during and after the show.

The Miss World pageant will crown a new queen at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

97 beautiful ladies from around the world will compete for the coveted Miss World crown.

Miss World 2020 Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica will crown her successor at the end of the event.

The ceremony will be hosted by Peter Andre and Fernando Allende with guest performance form the Puerto Rico Philharmonic Orchestra.

